EUR 100 Million will be Provided for Infrastructure in Rural Areas

This year EUR 100 million will be allocated to infrastructure under the rural development program, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Forestry announced. The measure is expected to start on March 7 or March 8 and will last for 120 days.

Half of the funds are earmarked for construction and rehabilitation of streets and sidewalks, said Minister of Agriculture Rumen Porozhanov before the General Assembly of the National Association of Municipalities in Bulgaria (NAMRB).

EUR 10 million are earmarked for the construction and renovation of areas for wide public use, as well as for repairs and equipment of municipal buildings for energy efficiency purposes. 7,5 million schools and vocational high schools will be renovated, and 5 million will be allocated for kindergartens. For the construction of indoor sports infrastructure, including in schools, EUR 7.5 million is foreseen and 10 million are for construction, reconstruction, repair, equipment and / or furnishing of sports infrastructure.

Mr. Porozhanov urged municipalities to participate in the awareness campaign launched by the Ministry together with the State Fund for Agriculture and assured the mayors that the indications under the Bulgarian Presidency of the EU Council are that the overall agricultural policy will maintain adequate funding.