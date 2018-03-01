Jean-Claude Juncker will Take Part in a Meeting of Leaders from the Western Balkans in Sofia

Today, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will be on a working visit to Bulgaria. He will meet with Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and will attend a meeting with the heads of state and government of the Western Balkan countries. The event is the end of the Balkan tour of President Juncker, which he held in recent days in the context of the European Commission's published strategy for the future of the region.

Together with President Juncker in Sofia, Federica Mogherini, Vice-President of the European Commission and High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and Johannes Hahn, European Commissioner for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations arrive in Sofia. On a working lunch in Sofia, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and the leaders of the Western Balkans will discuss the prospects for the region and the opportunities for infrastructure and digital connectivity, the government's press service said.

The meeting will include leaders from all Western Balkan countries - Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidents Dragan Covic, Kosovo Hashim Thaci and Serbia Alexander Vukic as well as Montenegrin Prime Ministers Dusko Markovic, Albania Edi Rama, Republic of Macedonia Zoran Zaev. On the Bulgarian side, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva and the Minister for the Bulgarian Presidency of the EU Council 2018 Lilyana Pavlova will also participate in the talks.