The Flying Tesla can Destroy Potential Life of Mars

If it collides with Mars, Elon Musk's space car, Tesla Rodster, can infect the planet with record amounts of terrestrial bacteria that endanger local biological life. That's what scientists from the Purdue University are warning.

Scientists in their statement recall that NASA understands the danger of land-borne bacteria falling on other planets and therefore processes and sterilizes all of its spacecraft sent to the Moon or Mars.

The Red Tesla, launched by Space Explorer, however, has not gone through such a preparation, and the risks it carries are enormous. "Saturation of bacteria in Tesla can be considered as a biogas or a backup of life on Earth," said Alina Aleksenova, a professor of aeronautics and astronautics at Purdue, who works in a laboratory specialized in the freezing of bacteria and biological materials.

"If Mars has a biological life, we risk mixing with bacteria from the Earth," also alerted Jay Mellush, a professor of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences at the same educational institution.

"Will the Earth's organisms be too adaptable and pollute the Red Planet so much that we can never again understand what its biosphere originally was, or will it not be able to adapt at all?" The truth is we do not know " , also admits Mellush.

Scientists remind that extreme temperatures, low pressure and unfiltered cosmic radiation make space a barren environment for living organisms. This, however, does not always kill them - some bacteria remain "sleepy" in the vacuum of space and wake up again when conditions are right for them. It is this principle that is the freeze-drying technology used for the long-term storage of live viral vaccines, bacteria and biopharmaceuticals.