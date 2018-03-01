Informal Meeting of EU Ministers of Culture Held in Sofia

An informal meeting of the EU Ministers of Education, Youth, Culture and Sports on Culture was held in Sofia on 28th of February.

The meeting is under the motto "Culture - an inclusive value of the EU" and is chaired by the Bulgarian Minister of Culture Boil Banov.

Tibor Navracsics, European Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sports, also took part.

The work sessions are two. In the first one, the ministers will discuss the opportunities for interaction among different sectors to promote a sense of belonging to Europe through culture.

The second session is about the potential of young people in preserving and developing European values through culture.

Tibor Navracsics said that culture is a powerful tool for building cultural identity, generating jobs and boosting economic growth. He added that therefore cultural policy should not be in a vacuum. That is why we think about the more general picture and the support of the creative industries, he said.



Source: BNT