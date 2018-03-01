Most Americans Believe that Trump is a Racist

More than half of US citizens, including most Latin American and African-Americans, believe President Donald Trump is a racist, the Associated Press reported.

According to the NORC polls, more than half of citizens believe that its policies have worsened the situation of Latin Americans and Muslims. Nearly half think Trump's policy has aggravated the situation of African-Americans.

A total of 57 percent of all adults, including 8 out of 10 African-Americans, three-quarters of Latin Americans, think of Trump as a racist. 85 percent of supporters of the Democratic Party agree with this statement, but only 21 percent of supporters of the Republican Party accept it.
Nearly half of Americans, including two-thirds of African-Americans believe that race relations in the United States have deteriorated over the past year.

