Ginka Varbakova: The Prime Minister Wants Full Control over the CEZ Deal and the Company

This morning I had a formal meeting with Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, whom I met with him and he with me.

This is what Ginka Varbakova, owner of "Inercom Bulgaria" said after the meeting with Prime Minister Boyko Borisov. She maid a short briefing together with Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov and Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev in connection with the sale of the assets of CEZ-Bulgaria, reported FOCUS News Agency.

"We discussed the situation created by the conclusion of our deal and the concerns expressed by everyone. We have talked about the Prime Minister wanting full control over the deal we make and the company we will acquire, "Varbakova said. She pointed out that she was leaving for the Czech Republic to be able to talk to the seller and about the opportunities that could happen. "The prime minister wished full control to ensure the security of end users. These are talks we will hold with CEZ, the seller, "Ginka Varbakova also said.

"If that will calm the end users, I tend to agree for the Bulgarian state to have a stake in the deal, and I tend to transfer my contract as long as the seller agrees," Varbakova also said.

We stated a clear will to be part of a CEZ deal in one way or another. This is what Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov told during the same ministry briefing. "The talks are at a very preliminary stage. We have clearly stated that we want to participate in this deal in one way or another. If the Czechs, the vendors agree, the state has the opportunity in one form or another - whether through budget or private acquisition - through one of the energy companies to enter into such a deal, "the Finance Minister explained.

"Here we are talking about a deal made outside the state, with more than a year of irrigation history among private subjects. We are involved in the stage of signing a sales contract, you understand that we are in a difficult situation dependent on the will of two independent state-owned private entities - in this case a Czech company and a Bulgarian private company that has gone way to conclude a similar transaction. We see the good will on the part of the Bulgarian company to allow the state in one form or another in the deal. I assure you that as soon as we have the position of the Czech party you will be immediately aware of it, "Goranov said.

Asked what proportion the state may have, Minister Goranov said: "The least controlling share".

We watch carefully what is being presented in the media about the CEZ deal. We have no reason for any preventive action at this point, but if we get a signal, we'll check it out. This was stated by the spokesman of the Prosecutor General Rumyana Arnaudova on bTV. So far, no signals have been made, she added.