Borisov and Czech Prime Minister Babis Discussed the Issue of CEZ on the Phone

Politics » DOMESTIC | March 1, 2018, Thursday // 10:19| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Borisov and Czech Prime Minister Babis Discussed the Issue of CEZ on the Phone facebook

The Prime Ministers of Bulgaria Boyko Borisov and the Czech Republic Andrej Babis discussed the issue of the sale of CEZ GROUP's assets in Bulgaria late last night. Borisov asked for further clarification on the Czech government's position. Andrej Babis said that after the doubts expressed by the media in the Czech Republic regarding the buyer company, he asked for evidences to confirm the concerns about the deal.

The Czech prime minister has asked his Czech counterpart for talks with CEZ Group leadership in case the Bulgarian state decides to take action to buy the electricity distribution company in our country, the government press service said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov met with the representative of the candidate-buyer of the electricity distribution company CEZ - Ginka Varbakova.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: CEZ, Ginka Varbakova, Andrej Babis, Boyko Borisov
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria