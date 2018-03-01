Borisov and Czech Prime Minister Babis Discussed the Issue of CEZ on the Phone

The Prime Ministers of Bulgaria Boyko Borisov and the Czech Republic Andrej Babis discussed the issue of the sale of CEZ GROUP's assets in Bulgaria late last night. Borisov asked for further clarification on the Czech government's position. Andrej Babis said that after the doubts expressed by the media in the Czech Republic regarding the buyer company, he asked for evidences to confirm the concerns about the deal.

The Czech prime minister has asked his Czech counterpart for talks with CEZ Group leadership in case the Bulgarian state decides to take action to buy the electricity distribution company in our country, the government press service said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov met with the representative of the candidate-buyer of the electricity distribution company CEZ - Ginka Varbakova.