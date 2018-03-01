The National Framework Agreement in Healthcare was Signed

The National Framework Agreement in Healthcare was Signed

The National Framework Agreement of the National Health Insurance Fund was signed in the Ministry of Health on 28th of February. According to the Health Minister, Kiril Ananiev, the agreement is better than the previous one and expects to bring peace to the system.

The negotiations take place amid tension between the Chief of the National Health Insurance Fund and the Minister of Finance over the undefined debts of the Health Fund to foreign health insurance funds.

After an urgent audit, it turned out that the NHIF debts are over BGN 130 million and not BGN 7.6 million, as the Finance Minister's accounts showed. In a letter on Friday, he warned that if the debts of the Health Insurance Fund were greater, the negotiations for the National Framework Agreement with the professional organizations were under question.

