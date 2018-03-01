Mostly Sunny Today with Snow in the Evening in Some Western Areas

Today it will be mostly sunny. In the afternoon, there will be again clouds from west and in the evening it will snow in some areas in the western regions. The wind will ease, it will be moderate to strong from west-southwest.

It will be cold in the morning, but the temperatures will rise during the day. The maximum temperatures will range from minus 5 to zero degrees C, in the remote southwestern regions to 3°C, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology told FOCUS News Agency.