Yellow Code for Low Temperatures Throughout the Country
NIMH
Yellow code for low temperatures is in force for the whole country, according to the NIMH website. In all areas, the predominant minimum temperatures will be between minus 10 ° and minus 15 °, in some places it will be lower.
In most areas, the maximum temperatures will remain below zero. NIMH warns that at low temperatures health problems are possible for sensitive and sick people, adults, children and homeless people.
