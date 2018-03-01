Happy Baba Marta Day!

On March 1, we traditionally put on our hands martenitsas in white and red to be healthy throughout the year. The red thread symbolizes health. The white color is a symbol of purity, innocence and joy.

In folk performances, Baba Marta, merry and angry, is associated with the onset of spring.

In folklore, March is called a "female month". The old people say that the weather was changing just like Baba Marta's mood. If she is angry, the wind blows and it is snowing, if she is merry, the sun shines.

We will wear martenitsa until we see a stork, a swallow or a blossoming tree, adds Nova TV.

