The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission will not Allow a Sharp Increase in Electricity Prices

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (KEVR) will not allow a sharp increase in electricity prices. This was stated by the commission at an extraordinary briefing.

The three electricity distribution companies in Bulgaria - CEZ, EVN and North Electricity, announced that they want new electricity prices.



"At the same time, because of the sale of the CEZ, the price will rise sharply ... these are speculations if someone wants to implement political projects at the price of CEZ, there is no way to do so, "said Ivan Ivanov, chairman of the KEVR. Ivanov specified that he would be able to say what would be the increase in the electricity price after March 31st.

Every year, companies want a big increase, but we do not agree, he added.