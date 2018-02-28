Winter Situation Remains Complicated across the Country after Heavy Snowfall

For most of the country, code yellow for hazardous weather is in effect on 28th of February. Snowfalls will gradually stop. Snowing will last end in the Northeastern regions of Bulgaria.

Trakia Motorway

Motorists are advised to drive with caution when passing through Trayanovi Vrata tunnel on Trakia motorway, Road Infrastructure Agency warned. Due to a power failure, tunnel lighting is switched off. The section is flagged with road signs and speed is limited.

Dobrich (North-East Bulgaria)

The situation in Dobrich is again complicated. Almost all the first and second class roads in the area are closed for traffic. Passable in winter conditions are the road Varna-Dobrich to Kardam and the road near Balchik, but only for cars wighjing up to 3.5 tonnes. There are no people stranded on the roads and noareas without electricity. Basic food products were delivered.

Sliven (South-East Bulgaria)

In Sliven the situation is getting complicated. The snow cover in the plain areas reaches 40 cm and in the Balkan mountain is about one metre. There are no stranded people, but traffic is disrupted, both inside and outside the city. Additional technical equipment is provided to help with the situation. There are no roads closed to traffic. Curently, the wind in Sliven is strong and it continues to snow. /Source: The Bulgarian National Television