Head of State Will Call Consultative Council on National Security on the General Subject of Energy

''I would call a Consultative Council on National Security on the general subject of energy, Belene NPP and CEZ are particular cases'', President Rumen Radev told reporters regarding the deal for the sale of CEZ’s business in Bulgaria, FOCUS News Agency reports.

The president confirmed that he might talk to the Czech president, but stressed that the responsibility in this case lies with Bulgaria. “The names of banks and offshore companies have already emerged, and that is why I say that the mechanism of planning this financing is very important,” Radev commented.

Representatives of the presidential administration will attend the hearing of people involved in the deal before parliamentary committees. Radev added that the lack of a national energy strategy until 2030 and 2050 is major problem. “If we do not have such a strategy, everything will be decided fragmentarily and we will have scandals one after another,” he said.