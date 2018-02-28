Rumen Radev Confirmed Bulgaria's Interest in Closer Cooperation with Iran

''Deepening of the partnership with Iran in the economic and energy spheres is of interest to Bulgaria, Southeast Europe and the European Union, and as President of the EU Council, Bulgaria will work to promote political dialogue to achieve concrete results of mutual interest.'' This was stated by President Rumen Radev at his meeting at Dondukov 2 with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Dr Muhammad Jagard Zarif, who is on a visit to Bulgaria, the press service of the head of state announced.

It was common to note that the Joint Iranian Nuclear Comprehensive Action Plan arrangements and Iran's implementation of commitments made new opportunities for developing the EU's relations with Tehran as well as traditionally good ties between Bulgaria and Iran.

"We are ready for dialogue to improve transport connectivity, energy diversification and increased mutual investment, tourism and scientific exchange," said President Radev.

''The development of information technology in Iran and pharmacy with the use of nanotechnology also broadens the scope of potential cooperation with Bulgaria'', Mohammad Jawad Zarif pointed out.

The organization of joint business and tourism forums to foster business contacts between the two countries and the facilitation of visa issuance were highlighted as an opportunity to boost economic and cultural exchanges.

Continuation of international efforts to counteract the terrorist activity of the Islamic State and the post-conflict reconstruction of the Middle East region were also discussed at the meeting. The Iranian Foreign Minister noted the possibility that construction companies from our country could participate in this process.