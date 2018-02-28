Doctors and NHIF will Sign Today the Framework Agreement for 2018

The Medical and Dental Association and the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) will sign the National Framework Contract for 2018 today at 5 pm

This became clear after a meeting with Prime Minister Boyko Borisov.

The contract will be within the pre-agreed parameters.

The new Framework Agreement provides for an increase in the prices of about 130 clinical paths that the Insurance Fund pays to hospitals. This will be a "breath of air," doctors say.

It is not yet clear how the expected BGN 271 million will be paid by the end of the year to foreign health funds accumulated for treatment of Bulgarians abroad.