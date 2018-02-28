Turkish, US Committees to Hold First Meeting in Washington in March with Syria on Agenda

World | February 28, 2018, Wednesday // 11:46| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Turkish, US Committees to Hold First Meeting in Washington in March with Syria on Agenda pixabay.com

The first of the three technical committees of Turkey and the U.S., formed to solve issues between the two countries, will meet on March 8-9 in Washington, according to Turkish authorities on Tuesday, Daily Sabah reported.

During the U.S. Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson's visit to Turkey on Feb. 15-16, three mechanisms were established between Ankara and Washington with a view to contributing to normalizing bilateral relations and overcoming issues related to Syria, the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) and Iraq.

The primary agenda of the committee on Syria is Turkey's demand of clearing the PKK-affiliated People's Protection Units' (YPG) from Manbij that lies to the west of the Euphrates River in northern Syria.

The committee on FETÖ will discuss issues related to FETÖ and also focus on the subjects of Turkey's procurement of S-400 missile system from Russia, migration and visa issues.

Foreign Ministry Deputy Undersecretary Sedat Önal is expected to preside the committee on Syria, Deputy Undersecretary Cihad Erginay on FETÖ and Fazlı Corman, director general for South Asia at the Foreign Ministry, on Iraq.

© 2018 All rights res

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Gülenist Terror Group, turkey, Washington, Syria, meeting
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria