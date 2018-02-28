Pleven Hosts an International Forum for Discussing Climate Change

Bulgaria: Pleven Hosts an International Forum for Discussing Climate Change

Pleven will host the second international meeting "Climate Change - Volunteering, Engagement, Responsibility, Exchange of Good Practices".

The International Forum will be held from 5 to 9 March this year as part of the Erasmus + project. It will also include 26 students and teachers who are guests from five partner countries - Portugal, Italy, Poland, Romania, Greece.

The idea is to make the school community aware of the issues of climate change and nature conservation. The working language will be French.

Presenting the results of the preliminary studies from partner countries will focus on integrated environmental education. The aim is to support the implementation of innovative teaching approaches by using the capabilities of new technologies, more practical and interactive methods.

Representatives of the district administration, ecology department in the Pleven municipality, Regional Education Directorate were invited to the meeting.

