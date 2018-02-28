Reform of the "Dublin Regulation"

Bulgaria: Reform of the "Dublin Regulation"

Debates on changes in pan-European migration policy are in progress. At an informal council in Sofia, the interior ministers of the member states agreed to review text on the proposals for reform in the "Dublin Regulation", which regulates the status of legal migrants.

The "hot potato" - mandatory quota for admission of foreigners will be debated in the final. Meanwhile, Hungary has already presented an alternative package of reform proposals.

The role of Bulgaria will be to seek and find a compromise in Europe.

