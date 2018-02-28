Angela Merkel: Germany Supporting Serbia's EU Path

Angela Merkel: Germany Supporting Serbia's EU Path

Germany is supporting Serbia's EU path, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said after meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Berlin on Tuesday, noting that Serbia's accession talks could be successful with further reforms concerning rule of law and the relationship with Kosovo, Tanjugreported.

We are impressed with the way Serbia is continuing on the path of progress in the fight against corruption, and we encourage Serbia to continue on that path, Merkel said at a joint press conference with Vucic.

