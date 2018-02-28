Angela Merkel: Germany Supporting Serbia's EU Path
pixabay.com
EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Germany is supporting Serbia's EU path, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said after meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Berlin on Tuesday, noting that Serbia's accession talks could be successful with further reforms concerning rule of law and the relationship with Kosovo, Tanjugreported.
Germany is supporting Serbia's EU path, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said after meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Berlin on Tuesday, noting that Serbia's accession talks could be successful with further reforms concerning rule of law and the relationship with Kosovo, Tanjugreported.
We are impressed with the way Serbia is continuing on the path of progress in the fight against corruption, and we encourage Serbia to continue on that path, Merkel said at a joint press conference with Vucic.
- » Council of the EU Notes Improvement in the Relations between EC and Poland
- » Juncker Indicated 2025 as a Possible Date for the Western Balkans to Join the EU
- » Demonstration in Brussels to Support Migrants
- » The Times: May U-Turn on Rights For EU Migrants After Brexit
- » Nationalism in Heart of Europe Needles EU
- » Brussels is Discussing the EU Budget after Brexit
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)