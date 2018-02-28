DPRK has Supplied Chemical Weapons to Syria

North Korea has supplied the Syrian government with materials that can be used in the production of chemical weapons, the New York Times reported, citing UN experts.

At least 40 unpublished official shipments of components have been shipped from 2012 to 2017. Among them were acid-proof tiles, valves and pipes. These materials can be used for both civilian and military purposes, experts say.

North Korean missile specialists have also been spotted in Syrian weapons factories, the report said, which is yet to be released.