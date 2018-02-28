Traffic on Trakia Motorway between Karnobat and Burgas is Limited

Bulgaria: Traffic on Trakia Motorway between Karnobat and Burgas is Limited

Due to heavy snowfall and storm wind the traffic on Trakia Motorway in the section from Karnobat to Bourgas is stopped, and in the section between Yambol and Karnobat is limited for vehicles above 12 tons, the press center of the Road Infrastructure Agency announced.

Due to the shutdown of the Danube bridge on the Romanian side amid bad weather, the traffic of trucks over 12 tonnes to the Danube Bridge-Ruse border checkpoint has been suspended, the Road Infrastructure Agency said. The measure in Bulgaria will be lifted once Romania again allows trucks over 12 tonnes across the border.

There is no limitation on the Hemus, Struma, Lyulin and Maritsa highways.

