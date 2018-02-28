UN: Fighting Continues in Syrian Rebel Enclave Despite Truce

February 28, 2018
pixabay.com

Fighting continued in Syria's rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta on Tuesday despite a "humanitarian pause" announced by Russia, the United Nations said, cited by AFP. 

"Fighting continues this morning. That is what our reports from Eastern Ghouta tell us," a spokesman for the UN humanitarian office, Jens Laerke, told reporters in Geneva, adding that it was premature to discuss any relief operations for desperate civilians given the persisting clashes.

Syria, Ghouta district
