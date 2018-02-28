UN: Fighting Continues in Syrian Rebel Enclave Despite Truce

Fighting continued in Syria's rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta on Tuesday despite a "humanitarian pause" announced by Russia, the United Nations said, cited by AFP.



"Fighting continues this morning. That is what our reports from Eastern Ghouta tell us," a spokesman for the UN humanitarian office, Jens Laerke, told reporters in Geneva, adding that it was premature to discuss any relief operations for desperate civilians given the persisting clashes.