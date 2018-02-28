Snow to Stop Today, Last in the Northeastern Regions

The snow is expected to stop later in the day, in the northeastern regions last, clouds will start clearing from southwest. There will be moderate to strong wind from the north-northwest. It will remain cold, with maximum temperatures between minus 7°C and minus 2°C, slightly higher in the far southwest and southeastern areas, in Sofia - about minus 3°C.



This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, quoted by FOCUS News Agency.



The Black Sea coast will be mostly cloudy, the snow will mix with rain in the southern regions, easing off in the afternoon. There will be moderate to strong north-northwest wind, maximum temperatures between minus 4°C and 1°C.



In the mountains in the southwest, clouds will gradually lift to mostly sunny in the afternoon. In the rest, snow will fade out by the evening. There will be moderate to strong western wind. The temperatures will continue to drop with the maximum reaching about minus 7°C at 1,200 m and about minus 13°C at 2,000 m.