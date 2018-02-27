Borisov: This Time the Government will not Resign - I will Get to the Bottom of This (Video)

"We have underestimated the situation in recent days a bit, as the CEZ deal was conducted in the Czech Republic between two private companies," Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said today at an extraordinary press conference in the National Assembly.

According to him, "somebody wants to repeat the February events in 2013. But in another scenario and with the same performers - again CEZ, again electricity, again populist speeches - and again speculation that I and the government are involved in some illegal deal. Not only do we not participate. We have no attitude or influence on this subject. "

"Now there is a feeling in the public opinion, and it is very planned and precise that some Ginka from Pazardzhik makes a deal, as one of us is behind it all. Not only is this a lie, it also aims at other consequences, "said Boyko Borisov.

"This time there will be no resignation and I promise that these people... I will break them all," the Bulgarian prime minister said.

He added that, according to information he received today from his Czech counterpart Andrei Babis, there are offshore companies, Russian and Bulgarian banks behind the purchase of CEZ's Bulgarian business and they had problems before - "I will not name them, as the law on banks is very strict ".

Borisov stressed that the information is classified because it contains bank secrecy. He pointed out that GERB would make urgent changes to the Energy Act to prevent the possibility of such transactions with a vague origin of capital.

"Making rough estimates now, the lady in question will have less than 10%."

The prime minister explained that the deal is not yet over, but there is only a "letter of comfort".

"I will immediately ask the head of the BNB to see what these letters are and inspect these banks. Our banking supervisor would intervene with all its force, "Borisov said, but added that Bulgaria can not stop the deal because it is under Czech law, between two private companies.

He said that if the state acquires the CEZ business, as BSP leader Kornelia Ninova suggests, it will have to do the same with the other two energy operators in the country.

Borisov advised President Radev to call his Czech colleague Milos Zeman and inquire about the deal.

The resignation of Energy Minister Temenujka Petkova is still under question, the Prime Minister stressed, and the final decision will be taken on Thursday "after we have examined this whole scenario."