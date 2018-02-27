Election of a New Energy Minister is Postponed For Next Week
The election of a new energy minister is postponed for next week. This was decided by GERB and the United Patriots.
They will wait for the meeting of the Parliamentary Energy Commission and the Special Services Control Commission to clarify the circumstances surrounding the CEZ asset deal. The meeting will be on Thursday, and a representative of the presidential institution is also invited.
Prime Minister Boyko Borisov spoke on the phone to Czech counterpart Andrej Babis to ask for information on the deal.
