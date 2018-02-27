Borisov Met With the Director-General of the World Trade Organization
During a meeting with World Trade Organization Chief Executive Roberto Azevedo, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said Bulgaria continues to maintain economic and financial stability and take active measures to achieve high economic growth.
Bulgarian exports have increased by almost 12% last year, it became clear after the meeting.
The Prime Minister pointed out that one of the priorities of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union is to work to strengthen confidence in the World Trade Organization and promote the multilateral trading system.
