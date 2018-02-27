More than 900 Schools are Closed Due to the Cold Weather in Our Country

Due to the bad meteorological conditions and the road conditions in the country at 12 o'clock today, no education sessions are being held in 961 schools, the Ministry of Education and Science announced.

Most - 73 schools are closed in Kardzhali district. In the Pleven and Russe districts - 71 schools and 68 in the Sliven district.

In the Lovech region there will be no classes in 3 schools, and in Yambol District - 2.

By areas:

Blagoevgrad District, Petrich Municipality - 18 schools.

Burgas Municipality - 26 schools.

District Varna - 98 schools.

Veliko Tarnovo District - 17 schools.

Vidin District - 12 schools.

Vratsa District - 44 schools.

Dobrich Region - 46 schools.

Kardzhali District - 73 schools.

Lovech District - 3 schools.

Montana District - 17 schools.

Pleven District - 71 schools.

District Plovdiv - 29 schools.

Razgrad District - 59 schools.

Russe District - 71 schools.

Silistra District - 45 schools.