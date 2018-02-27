More than 900 Schools are Closed Due to the Cold Weather in Our Country

Business | February 27, 2018, Tuesday // 14:13| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: More than 900 Schools are Closed Due to the Cold Weather in Our Country pixabay.com

Due to the bad meteorological conditions and the road conditions in the country at 12 o'clock today, no education sessions are being held in 961 schools, the Ministry of Education and Science announced.

Most - 73 schools are closed in Kardzhali district. In the Pleven and Russe districts - 71 schools and 68 in the Sliven district.

In the Lovech region there will be no classes in 3 schools, and in Yambol District - 2. 

By areas:
Blagoevgrad District, Petrich Municipality - 18 schools.
Burgas Municipality - 26 schools.
District Varna - 98 schools.
Veliko Tarnovo District - 17 schools.
Vidin District - 12 schools.
Vratsa District - 44 schools.
Dobrich Region - 46 schools.
Kardzhali District - 73 schools.
Lovech District - 3 schools.
Montana District - 17 schools.
Pleven District - 71 schools.
District Plovdiv - 29 schools.
Razgrad District - 59 schools.
Russe District - 71 schools.
Silistra District - 45 schools.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: scools, closed, bad weather, snowfall, holiday
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria