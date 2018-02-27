Usain Bolt will Play Football for a Former Team of Hristo Stoichkov

It became clear which is the football team the great athlete star Usain Bolt signed a contract. It turned out to be the former club of Hristo Stoichkov Mamelodi Sundowns. The South Africans have confirmed that today the Jamaican sprinter will be officially presented.

The 31-year-old world record holder of 100 and 200 meters has long had desire to play on the football field. Over the years, he has repeatedly offered himself to favorite Manchester United and Borussia (Dortmund), even taking trials at the German football club with a joint sponsor, the Puma sports equipment group.

In January, Usain Bolt took part in one of Mamelodi's trainings and the team leadership obviously remained impressed by his qualities.

"Football is never going to be the same," wrote the football club on Twitter, publishing a picture of Usain Bolt.