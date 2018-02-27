Trakia Highway is Closed Between Karnobat and Burgas

The authorites close Trakia highway between Karnobat and Bourgas because of strong wind and zero visibility, the bTV correspondent in the region said.

The snow is not heavy, but the movement is dangerous, because the road is not visible from the upheavals. The movement is now on the bypass between Bourgas and Karnobat.

Earlier, the hurricane wind began to pour heavy snow and began to form winds.

The wind of nearly 100 km / hour left the ports in Burgas closed for the whole day.

Viewers of bTV signaled that the situation on the motorway between Sliven and Stara Zagora is complicated due to reduced visibility and ice rinks. Police teams will be on duty all night and if necessary, some areas will be closed in order to be cleaned.

