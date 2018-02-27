Sappers of Belene Help in the Battle with Snowdrifts

Ground troop soldiers help the population in the severe winter environment, the Ministry of Defense said. Specialist officers of the 55th Engineer Regiment - Belene under the command of Captain Yordan Yordanov, with chain and specialized equipment from the 55th Engineers Regiment, went to the villages of Lozitsa, Lyubenovo and Vabel. They are on the territory of the Municipality of Nikopol, Pleven District.

There, the fighters clean up busy road sections and help destitute people. This regiment is specialized in sapper activity.

Despite the height of the snowdrifts, the reduced visibility and the snow that continues to fall, the soldiers show excellent training and professional skills in the complicated situation, inform the Krassimir Karakachanov department.