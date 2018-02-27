Sappers of Belene Help in the Battle with Snowdrifts

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 27, 2018, Tuesday // 13:13| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Sappers of Belene Help in the Battle with Snowdrifts Pixabay.com

Ground troop soldiers help the population in the severe winter environment, the Ministry of Defense said. Specialist officers of the 55th Engineer Regiment - Belene under the command of Captain Yordan Yordanov, with chain and specialized equipment from the 55th Engineers Regiment, went to the villages of Lozitsa, Lyubenovo and Vabel. They are on the territory of the Municipality of Nikopol, Pleven District.

There, the fighters clean up busy road sections and help destitute people. This regiment is specialized in sapper activity.

Despite the height of the snowdrifts, the reduced visibility and the snow that continues to fall, the soldiers show excellent training and professional skills in the complicated situation, inform the Krassimir Karakachanov department.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Sappers, help, snowdrift
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria