Grigor Dimitrov is Aiming for Title №9

twitter.com

Grigor Dimitrov starts his participation in the "ATP 500" category tournament in Dubai with the ambitions for a ninth title and return to third place in the world rankings. The 26-year-old Bulgarian is placed under number 1 in the scheme after the departure of Roger Federer, and if he reaches the final, he will replace Marin Cilic from the 3rd place in the world ranking.

The first rival of World No. 4 is Malek Jaziri from Tunisia. The meeting is the third on the central court and is expected to start at about 5 pm Bulgarian time.

Dimitrov and Jaziri have not faced each other in an official ATP tournament. The Tunisian is 34 years old. He is ranked 117th in the rankings. At the beginning of 2017 he registers his top achievement - 43rd position in the world. No titles won so far.

In a bid to win against Jaziri, Dimitrov will play in the second round against Dutchman Robin Haase, who managed the start with French qualifier Quentin Halis.

 

