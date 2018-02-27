Hungary Wants the Resignation of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, who Called Victor Orban "Racist"

Bulgaria: Hungary Wants the Resignation of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, who Called Victor Orban "Racist" twitter.com

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó  urges UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid bin Ra'ad Zeid al-Hussein, to resign, Focus reports. During his speech in Geneva, the commissioner publicly accused Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban of xenophobia and racism, writes Magyar Hirlap.

"It is not acceptable for an employee of an international organization to make such disgusting accusations. The Supreme Commissioner must resign, "Szijjártó said. "We have to defend our borders and we will make every effort to clarify the full stance in the UN debate on migration," he added.

Earlier, in Geneva, Zeid bin Ra'ad Zeid al-Hussein commented on Orban's words that he does not want Hungary to be "mixed and diverse". "Xenophobes and racists in Europe are throwing shame, like Hungarian Viktor Orban, who earlier this month said he" does not want his color to be mixed with others, "the commissioner said.

