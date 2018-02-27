Dozens of Villages in Southern Bulgaria are Without Electricity

Dozens of villages in southern Bulgaria are still without electricity, Nova TV reported.

Electricity South said they are working to restore electricity to affected villages.

The situation in the regions of Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Smolyan and Kardzhali is normal in winter conditions.

With the shifting of the snowfall to the east, the power supply situation for villages in Stara Zagora, Sliven, Yambol and Burgas remains complicated.

Broken wires are present in the affected areas due to the snowfall and the stormy wind. The teams of the company are working to restore the power supply, and there is also a physical route along the lines of the power lines.

In the Stara Zagora region 20 villages have broken power supply - mainly in the region of Radnevo. In the Sliven region 11 villages are affected, as in Yambol district. In the Bourgas region, 20 villages totally or partially have interruptions in the power supply, mainly in the mountainous parts of the area.