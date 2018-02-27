110 People have Sought Help in Pirogov Hospital Because of Injuries in the Last 24 Hours
110 people have gone through the Emergency Traumatology Cabinet of UHMALSM "NI Pirogov" in the last day due to the bad weather conditions, FOCUS News Agency reported.
45 people were hospitalized. The incidents in which the ankles are affected are prevalent. The victims are of different age groups.
