110 People have Sought Help in Pirogov Hospital Because of Injuries in the Last 24 Hours

Society » HEALTH | February 27, 2018, Tuesday // 12:18| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 110 People have Sought Help in Pirogov Hospital Because of Injuries in the Last 24 Hours wikipedia

110 people have gone through the Emergency Traumatology Cabinet of UHMALSM "NI Pirogov" in the last day due to the bad weather conditions, FOCUS News Agency reported.

45 people were hospitalized. The incidents in which the ankles are affected are prevalent. The victims are of different age groups.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: injuries, hospital, bad weather
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria