Ministry of Public Security was Set up in Brazil

The government of Brazil has announced the establishment of a public security ministry to coordinate the fight against organized crime, which police fail to handle in a number of states.



The announcement was made ten days after President Michel Temer signed a decree by which the army took command of security operations in the state of Rio de Janeiro, where the crime scene has been particularly worrying for over a year.

"The Ministry of Public Security will co-ordinate and encourage the integration of public security services across the country", jointly with the states and municipalities, the presidential spokesman Alexander Parola said.



In Brazil, most police services are subordinated to local US and municipal authorities.

The new ministry is headed by former Secretary of Defense Raul Jungman, and its successor becomes General Joaquin Silva's Luna. For the first time, the military took over the defense ministry in Brazil, which only existed since 1999. Before that, there were ministries of the different types of troops.

The new ministry will regularly meet with the governors and secretaries of the security of each state, President Temer explained on Friday. "It will coordinate the intelligence activity, because it is not enough to send armed police to the street, but it has to break the organized crime," he added.