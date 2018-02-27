Ministers Responsible for Trade in the EU Meet at an Informal Meeting in Bulgaria

February 27, 2018, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Ministers Responsible for Trade in the EU Meet at an Informal Meeting in Bulgaria eu2018bg.bg

Ministers responsible for trade in the EU meet at an informal meeting in Bulgaria.

The European Commission will be represented by Cecilia Malmström, Commissioner for Trade. Ministers will discuss the prospects for a trading system.

The Bulgarian Presidency will initiate a discussion on the possible follow-up by the EU following the World Trade Organization conference held last December.  Special focus is on Mexico and the MERCOSUR countries.

