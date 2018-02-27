Ministers Responsible for Trade in the EU Meet at an Informal Meeting in Bulgaria
Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | February 27, 2018, Tuesday // 10:48| Views: | Comments: 0
eu2018bg.bg
Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Ministers responsible for trade in the EU meet at an informal meeting in Bulgaria.
The European Commission will be represented by Cecilia Malmström, Commissioner for Trade. Ministers will discuss the prospects for a trading system.
The Bulgarian Presidency will initiate a discussion on the possible follow-up by the EU following the World Trade Organization conference held last December. Special focus is on Mexico and the MERCOSUR countries.
- » Bularian PM: It is Time to Talk with Numbers and Deadlines for Transport Corridors
- » Ska Keller: Many Bulgarians have Apologized to me Personally Because of Deputy PM Simeonov
- » DW: Bulgaria and Romania Push to Join EU's Schengen Area
- » Marie-Christine Vergiat: The Teaming Between Bulgarian and Turkish Border Guards is Disturbing
- » Bulgaria is at the Last Places in the European Union in People Working in the Field of Culture
- » Le Point: Mariya Gabriel is One of the Most Actively Working Commissioners
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)