NHIF Owes BGN 271 Million to Foreign Funds

After being accused of lying about the debts of the Health Fund to foreign funds, Prof. Kamen Plochev, the Governor of the institution, proved to be right. The check of the cashier's supervisory board showed that we owe 271 million leva for treatment of our citizens abroad, 133 million leva, of which overdue, and this year we can repay only 70 million leva of them.



Plochev had also informed the MPs about these figures and his proposal to update the fund's budget, after which Health Minister Kiril Ananiev demanded his resignation. However, they turned out to be true, despite the claims of the chairman of the oversight and Deputy Minister of Health Jeni Nacheva, according to which the overdue debts were only 7,6 million leva or 17 times less.

After a week ago, Prof. Plochev announced that 133 million leva are overdue debts to foreign funds, Zheni Nacheva opposed him with the figure of 7.6 million leva. But today, the investigation showed otherwise, she announced after a meeting of the Supervisory Board the cash register. The blame for the discrepancies was the operational leadership of the institution, which leveled the supervisory board.



Although we can only pay half of the arrears, there will be no cash budget update.

While the health authorities clarified whether the figures presented by Prof. Plochev were true, he admitted that he was pressured to withdraw from his post.

The scandal also included Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov, who called for not to sign a framework contract in the health care until the figures are clear. Doctors, however, identified this as an interference, and on Saturday they decided to sign the document.