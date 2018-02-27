Because of Bad Weather and Canceled flights, 100 Bulgarians are Blocked in Rome

Due to the bad weather, flights from Rome to Sofia were canceled, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry announced.

About 100 Bulgarian citizens who have stayed in the Italian capital for this reason. The cancellations are of Ryanair and Wizz Air from the airports of Ciampino and Fiumicino due to the complicated meteorological situation The Bulgarian Consul in Rome made contact with them and received assurances that the airlines gave them up to date information and assistance as they were accommodated in a hotel and provided their stay until there is a way for them to return to our country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that Bulgarian citizens, if possible, refrain from traveling to and from Rome. Bulgarian citizens can contact our diplomatic mission in Rome, Italy at 00393203261848