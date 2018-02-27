South Korea has Called on the North to Give up Nuclear Weapons

February 27, 2018, Tuesday
North Korea should abandon its nuclear-ballistic programs and allow peace to take root in the Korean Peninsula, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said, quoted by Reuters.

Kang called for the visits of the divided Korean families to be restored as a humanitarian issue affecting human rights, especially as many of these families are 80 years old. "It must be made that the spirit of PeyongChang continue to live long enough for peace to be rooted in the Korean Peninsula," Kang told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. "North Korea has to listen and give up its nuclear-ballistic programs," he added.

