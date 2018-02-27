A Plane from Sofia to Italy Landed in Budapest due to an Accident

An aircraft flew from Sofia to Bergamo, Italy, wanted to return to the metropolitan airport due to a technical malfunction.

The pilots tried to land twice, but failed because of the snow, announced Bulgaria on Air.

The plane was redirected to Belgrade but the pilot refused to land there because of the bad weather. Eventually, the machine landed in Budapest without any problems. Because of the emergency situation at Sofia Airport fire teams were sent, BNR reported. At Sofia Airport there are several flights canceled from and to Rome and Paris, and to Varna. The remaining flights are delayed due to poor weather conditions. The airport urges citizens to comply with the winter environment and to provide enough time for travel to the airport itself. Departing passengers should be present at least two hours before their flight.

