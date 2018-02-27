Britain Fears Far-right Terrorism
Britain faces a serious threat of extreme-right terrorism. The warning comes from Scotland yard after an analysis of crimes in recent years, Nova TV reported.
It was only in 2017 that four conspiracies of extremists were thwarted. According to the police, society underestimates the danger. The most drastic cases are the attack on Muslims, which a man took with a minibus in front of a mosque after radicalizing from far-right publications on the Internet. And the murder of MP Joe Cox on the eve of the Brexit referendum.
Scotland Yard believes that the British far-right groupings are now more organized and are looking for connections with similar objectives abroad.
