China Completes the Development of the Train Capable of Reaching 400 km / h.

Chinese specialists have come to the final details of developing new high-speed passenger trains capable of a speed of about 400 km / h. This is what the Chinese Academy of Engineering has announced on its website. "So far, we have completed all the preparatory engineering and design work, and we are engaged in the implementation of the technology for receiving a television signal when a train composition at a similar high speed is passing.

This is necessary in order for our passengers to travel as comfortably and conveniently as possible ", quoted the words of the academic worker Dyn Jundeyun as saying that the new train would use an" in-built magnetic transmission system. "The engineers at the Academy and a promising self-driving version of the passenger train. According to Dyn Jundeyun, they are also working on a magnet train (Magnetic Pole Train based on the principle of magnetic levitation) to develop a speed of 600 km / h.

It is expected that the first attempts of this train composition will begin in 2020. To date, the maximum speed of high-speed passenger trains in China is 350 km / h. Last September similar trains began to move on the busiest Beijing-Shanghai railway line . Within one day, they carry about 505,000 passengers. The length of China's railways is about 124,000 kilometers, of which more than 22,000 kilometers are fitted for high-speed trains.