The Firm Responsible for Cleaning the Snow in the Lyulin Area will be Punished for Bad Work

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 27, 2018, Tuesday // 09:56| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Firm Responsible for Cleaning the Snow in the Lyulin Area will be Punished for Bad Work archive

Sanctions will be given to the company, which cleans the snow from the biggest residential complex - Lyulin. This was announced by the mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova, quoted by bTV. The reason is a poorly done job during the extremely difficult day for the drivers yesterday.

"Yesterday, I specifically requested that the cleaners in Lyulin not be paid. That's where the company did not do its job, "said the mayor.

There are 160 snow cleaning machines and over 1000 people involved in the cleaning of the snow. By 7 am this morning, urban transport goes everywhere except from Bankya to Klissura. "At present, there are small delays in public transport, but when the traffic is started, they are expected to become bigger," Fandakova said.

Snow cleaning machines will also enter the main streets of the neighborhoods, but priority will be those roads that are used by public transport. The roads in Vitosha Nature Park - "Dragalevtsi-Aleko" and "Boyana-Golden Bridges" are treated with sand.

Today, "blue" and "green areas" remain closed.

198 homeless people have spent the night in the crisis center of the municipality.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: snow cleaning, firm, sanction
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria