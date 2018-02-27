The Firm Responsible for Cleaning the Snow in the Lyulin Area will be Punished for Bad Work

Sanctions will be given to the company, which cleans the snow from the biggest residential complex - Lyulin. This was announced by the mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova, quoted by bTV. The reason is a poorly done job during the extremely difficult day for the drivers yesterday.

"Yesterday, I specifically requested that the cleaners in Lyulin not be paid. That's where the company did not do its job, "said the mayor.

There are 160 snow cleaning machines and over 1000 people involved in the cleaning of the snow. By 7 am this morning, urban transport goes everywhere except from Bankya to Klissura. "At present, there are small delays in public transport, but when the traffic is started, they are expected to become bigger," Fandakova said.

Snow cleaning machines will also enter the main streets of the neighborhoods, but priority will be those roads that are used by public transport. The roads in Vitosha Nature Park - "Dragalevtsi-Aleko" and "Boyana-Golden Bridges" are treated with sand.

Today, "blue" and "green areas" remain closed.

198 homeless people have spent the night in the crisis center of the municipality.