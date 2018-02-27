Annual Awards For Responsible Business

Bulgaria: Annual Awards For Responsible Business

The Bulgarian Business Leaders Forum has awarded 19 projects in its 15th edition of its Annual Responsible Business Awards.

More than 100 projects from 71 companies have applied for awards in six categories. Each of the projects aims at demonstrating practices that are useful not only for the development of the business in our country, but also for people and children in need, good working conditions and socially important causes.

The aim of the competition is to encourage the responsible development of the business in Bulgaria.

