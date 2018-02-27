Annual Awards For Responsible Business
Business | February 27, 2018, Tuesday // 09:40| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The Bulgarian Business Leaders Forum has awarded 19 projects in its 15th edition of its Annual Responsible Business Awards.
More than 100 projects from 71 companies have applied for awards in six categories. Each of the projects aims at demonstrating practices that are useful not only for the development of the business in our country, but also for people and children in need, good working conditions and socially important causes.
The aim of the competition is to encourage the responsible development of the business in Bulgaria.
- » U.N. Says no Halt to Fighting in Syria's Eastern Ghouta Despite Russian Truce
- » Key Issues Facing U.S. Companies Expanding to a Global Reach
- » The World's 3 Greatest Leaders Revealed
- » U.S. to Overtake Russia as World's Biggest Oil Producer by 2019 Latest: IEA
- » Revenue Agency Starts a Check of CEZ Bulgaria Sale to Inercom Bulgaria
- » 8,239 Customers in West Bulgaria with Cut-Off Power Supply Due to Winter Conditions
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)