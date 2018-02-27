European Commission President Continues with His Tour of the Western Balkans

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker continues with his tour of the Western Balkans. Together with the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy and Security, Federica Mogherini and EU Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Khan will visit Montenegro.

Yesterday, the three were in Serbia, where they called on Belgrade to improve relations with Kosovo on the road to membership.

Juncker's tour will end on March 1st in Sofia, where, at the invitation of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, he will attend dinner with the heads of the six Western Balkan countries.