European Commission President Continues with His Tour of the Western Balkans

Politics » DIPLOMACY | February 27, 2018, Tuesday // 09:38| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: European Commission President Continues with His Tour of the Western Balkans facebook

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker continues with his tour of the Western Balkans. Together with the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy and Security, Federica Mogherini and EU Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Khan will visit Montenegro.

Yesterday, the three were in Serbia, where they called on Belgrade to improve relations with Kosovo on the road to membership.

Juncker's tour will end on March 1st in Sofia, where, at the invitation of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, he will attend dinner with the heads of the six Western Balkan countries.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Jean-Claude Juncker, Federica Mogherini, Boyko Borissov, Western Balkans
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria