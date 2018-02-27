Sofia Mayor: The Weather Situation Continues to be Complicated
''The situation continues to be complicated. Throughout the night the cleaning companies were working, the colleagues from the Inspectorate were also working'', Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova said on BNT. ''It is still raining - in the southern regions the snow cover is already over 40 cm.''
Mayor Fandakova again urged everyone to be very careful when traveling and especially those who will use their cars, to comply with the winter environment.
''It is expected to rain until noon. We will continue to work all day long'', explained Fandakova.
