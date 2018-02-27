All the Exits of Russe Are Closed Except the Road to Sofia

''All the exits of Rousse are closed, except for Sofia, which is open to cars. Within a few hours it will be opened for the rest of the transport'', said Director of Public Order and Security Directorate of the Municipality of Rousse, Dimitar Dimitrov.

The small streets of the city are difficult to clean, others are passable in winter conditions. Education process has been canceled in all schools. There will be a crisis headquarters and the next steps will be decided.

Most of the heavy equipment is on the streets of the city.

There are some canceled buses, and trains were moving by 3 hours late.