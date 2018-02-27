Bulgarians are Blocked in Romania Due to Redirected Flight

A group of Bulgarians have been in trouble at the airport in the Romanian city of Timisoara. They took a flight with the low-cost company Ryanair from London, which was supposed to land last night at 20:15 in Plovdiv. Because of the bad weather conditions, the flight was redirected first to Sofia Airport, then to Romania.

Our compatriots tell us that they have no information from the airline when and when they can leave. So far, they have not received any assistance from our consular office. About 120 people are in Romania.

''We're at the airport from 9 pm. The Bulgarian Embassy does not cooperate, said one of the passengers.

About 40 people travel with buses from the embassy, ​​but the rest are still in Romania.