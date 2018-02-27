Ivanka Trump: 'I Believe my Father's Denials' of Sexual Misconduct

Ivanka Trump says she finds it "pretty inappropriate" for a reporter to have asked if she believes the women who accuse her father of sexual misconduct, BBC reports.



"I don't think that's a question you would ask many other daughters," she replied when interviewed by NBC News.



Multiple women have accused Mr Trump of touching or kissing them without their consent before he became president. He has denied the accusations.



"I believe my father, I know my father," she said.



"So I think I have that right as a daughter to believe my father."



Ms Trump's comments, in an interview that aired on Monday, came at the end of the Winter Olympics in South Korea.



While there, she met South Korea's president to discuss new US sanctions against North Korea.



"I think it is a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he has affirmatively stated that there is no truth to it," she responded after bristling at the question.



During the election, Mr Trump threatened to sue several of his accusers, but he never did.



Rachel Crooks, who says Mr Trump forcibly kissed her in 2006, tweeted: "I understand the unfortunate position someone would be in to have to admit their father is a misogynist and a sexual predator, but those who remain complicit in his actions are also part of the problem."



This is not the first time Ms Trump has been asked about her father's alleged record of harassment towards women.



During a 2017 appearance in Berlin she was jeered by the audience after calling her father a "tremendous champion" of women's rights.



On social media, several conservatives pointed to former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton's 2008 response to a member of the public who asked her about her father Bill Clinton's affair with a White House intern.